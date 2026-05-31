Love across the LoC? PoK youth crosses into Kashmir after Snapchat bond with Uri woman

New Delhi:

A 22-year-old man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir, with preliminary investigations suggesting that a relationship formed on social media may have played a role in his decision to make the risky journey.

Officials familiar with the investigation said the man, identified as Zeeshan Mir from Muzaffarabad, was intercepted by Army personnel after crossing into Indian territory. Security agencies are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and verifying the claims made during questioning.

Social media friendship at centre of investigation

According to officials, Mir had been facing personal and financial pressures at home. They said he was allegedly under constant pressure from family members to earn a livelihood and contribute towards household responsibilities.

Investigators said Mir appeared "innocent and deeply distressed" during questioning and had reportedly been struggling with depression amid ongoing domestic tensions.

Officials said that during this period, Mir connected with Irum Bano, a resident of Tulwari village in Uri, through Snapchat. What began as an online interaction gradually developed into a close emotional bond.

The connection reportedly grew stronger after the two discovered that Mir's ancestors had originally belonged to the same border village where Bano currently lives.

Alleged plan to settle in Kashmir

According to officials, Mir shared details of his personal struggles with Bano, who allegedly encouraged him to seek a different future.

Investigators said the two discussed a plan under which Mir would cross the Line of Control and surrender to the Army. According to the version being examined by agencies, Mir believed he would serve any legal sentence applicable for illegal entry and, after release, attempt to legally reclaim ancestral property in the village before settling permanently in Jammu and Kashmir.

Motivated by the prospect of starting a new life, Mir allegedly crossed the LoC on Saturday night.

However, he was intercepted and apprehended by Army personnel before he could proceed further.

Woman questioned after apprehension

Officials said that after Mir was taken into custody and questioned, Irum Bano was also called by authorities to verify parts of his account.

During the interaction, she reportedly appealed to the Army and local administration for leniency and requested that Mir be allowed to remain in India rather than being deported.

Security agencies, however, are continuing to verify the narrative presented by both individuals.

Officials said investigators are examining all aspects of the case to rule out any external influence, manipulation or other possible angles before deciding on the appropriate legal course of action.

Army confirms apprehension

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps also confirmed the apprehension in a post on X and stated that troops exercised restraint during the operation.

"A POJK intruder has been apprehended, who was intercepted by alert Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual. Intruder handed over to JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) for further legal proceedings," the Army said.

The Army said the apprehended individual has been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further legal proceedings.

Cross-LoC family ties remain common

Cross-LoC family connections are not unusual in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many families living in border districts have relatives residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and marriages between families separated by the Line of Control have historically been common in several frontier areas.

Officials said the investigation into Mir's case remains ongoing.

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