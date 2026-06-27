Khalistani terror threat to temples, public places in Delhi and Uttarakhand; intelligence agencies on alert

New Delhi:

A high alert has been sounded across Delhi and Uttarakhand by intelligence agencies following inputs of a possible terror attack by Khalistani terrorists over the next few days, sources said.

The alert warns that Khalistani terrorists may target prominent temples in Uttarakhand and Delhi. Besides religious sites, government institutions, railway stations and police establishments have also been identified as potential targets.

The alert was issued after authorities received a suspicious email that allegedly contained references to several temples, government offices and political leaders as possible targets. The contents of the email are being treated seriously by security agencies.

Following the alert, the Uttarakhand Police, intelligence agencies and the Delhi Police have stepped up security measures and heightened surveillance at sensitive locations.

Delhi Police has also launched an investigation to determine the origin and authenticity of the email. Security agencies are examining its contents and assessing the credibility of the threat.

Officials have not yet confirmed the nature or immediacy of the threat, and further investigations are underway. Authorities remain on alert as precautionary measures continue across both states.

Woman held over links with Pakistani terror group

The alert comes days after the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman, identified as Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, for allegedly maintaining contact with members of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The accused, a native of Gangapur City who was residing in Jaipur, was taken into custody following intelligence inputs suggesting her links with anti-national elements.

During a preliminary examination of her mobile phone, investigators found that she was using two SIM cards and a Facebook account containing objectionable content along with links to foreign-based profiles. Officials said several profiles on her friend list displayed flags, propaganda related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and other extremist organisations, as well as photographs resembling armed militants.

The probe also revealed that she had been in contact with multiple Pakistani and other foreign numbers through WhatsApp. According to sources, some of the Pakistani numbers found in her contact list are suspected to be linked to terror operatives.

Sources further claimed that during questioning, the accused told investigators that she had converted to Islam after being guided over the phone by a Pakistan-based Mufti. They also alleged that her handlers were planning to facilitate her travel to Pakistan.

Based on the findings, the ATS booked her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She was produced before a court, which remanded her to ATS custody till June 27.

Also read: Hafiz Saeed's son, Lashkar terrorists attend Shoaib Akhtar's brother's funeral in Pakistan | VIDEO