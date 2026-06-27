'Crushed skull, multiple bruises, Siya wasn't overtly emotional': Rescue team member on finding Ketan's body

Pune:

As investigators delve deeper into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, the rescuers have said the realtor's body was recovered with injuries on his head and he had multiple bruises on his limbs. His skull was crashed and his death caused panic among the locals.

Sharing details about the rescue operation, Sunil Gaikwad, a member of the team, said the police received a call around 10.30 am and the operation continued till 12.30 pm. At around 1.30 pm, his body was handed over to the ambulance after which the rescue operation concluded.

He further said Ketan's fiancé Siya Goyal was also present when the realtor's body was recovered and unlike others who were in panic, the girl was "not overtly emotional" and appeared calm.

"On reaching Lohagad Fort, we discovered a deceased boy with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. He had died. We retrieved the dead body and carried it out through the jungle, though we had some difficulty lifting it on the steep slope," Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Police question Siya, lover Chetan

The police have now arrested Siya and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, and the duo are being questioned. According to the police, Siya met Chetan during a cricket match of her brother Sahil, and their friendship increased after they met again during a Diwali party in 2025.

The police have also questioned Sahil, cross-checking the details mentioned by Siya and Chetan. "Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," police said on Friday evening.

According to the investigation conducted till now, Siya was instigated by Chetan in killing Ketan. He reportedly told Siya that he would himself murder Ketan following their multiple failed attempts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the case would be fast-tracked and the Maharashtra government has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor. "It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle," he said on Friday.

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