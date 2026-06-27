Former India cricketer questions team India over star all-rounder after first T20I defeat against Ireland

New Delhi:

The Indian team got off to a subpar start to the ongoing two-game series against Ireland. Taking on the side in Belfast on June 26, the Men in Blue failed to secure a win and lost the game by 34 runs as Ireland took the advantage in the series, winning the first T20I comfortably.

There were several players who were being questioned over their performance after the loss to Ireland. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and questioned the Indian team’s management over how star all-rounder Washington Sundar is being utilised in the side.

"What are we doing with Washi? We are playing him, but are not playing him. Giving a chance doesn't mean just playing. Giving a chance means you are given proper overs, made to bat at a proper number, given a slightly bigger role, and the role should be clearly assigned. A player gets lost many times if the role is not clearly demarcated," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

It is worth noting that Washington Sundar bowled just one over in the game, conceding 19 runs and not taking any wickets. Furthermore, he was dismissed on a score of nine runs in 12 deliveries in the run chase, being unable to make an impact with the bat as well.

Aakash Chopra pointed out Sundar’s bowling contributions

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra pointed towards the stats that Sundar has yielded with the ball. He pointed out how, despite boasting decent stats with the ball, Sundar is not given the opportunity to bowl a complete spell on most occasions.

"What about the bowling? He has taken 51 wickets in 61 matches, which is not bad, and the economy is also nearly seven, which is also great. The average is also decent, but he bowls an average of less than three overs per match. You don't bowl him at all," he said.

After losing the first T20I of the series, India and Ireland will next take on each other in the second T20I of the series in Belfast on June 28th.

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