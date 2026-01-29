'He plays that high-risk game: Ajinkya Rahane advises India to prepare around star batter ahead of T20 WC 2026 Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about how the Indian team needs to plan around Abhishek Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, and gave his take on his performance in the fourth NZ T20I.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka and will kick off on February 7. Ahead of the tournament, it is safe to say that the Indian team is one of the biggest favourites to clinch the title.

Co-hosting the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue have been in incredible form in T20I cricket, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in the mix. Ahead of the competition, many eyes would be set upon star batter Abhishek Sharma.

Opening the innings for India, Abhishek has been incredible for the side in the shortest format of the game, and reflecting on the same, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane came forward and talked about how the Men in Blue need to plan around Abhishek.

"With Abhishek Sharma, it's going to happen. He plays that high-risk game. When it does pay off, he'll be a match-winner. Let's think that he is going to get out on 0, probably first ball, this will happen in the World Cup. The Indian batting lineup is not dependent on Abhishek Sharma. Collectively, they are all really good,” Rahane told Cricbuzz after the fourth T20I.

Rahane heaped praise on Hardik Pandya as well

Furthermore, Rahane also talked about the importance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the squad ahead of the World Cup. He gave his take on Hardik’s performance in the fourth T20I against New Zealand as well.

"When you want Hardik in the game, his bowling becomes really crucial, especially when we bowl first. Then his confidence into the batting is completely different. He didn't look like a normal Hardik today. The intent was there, but I've seen with many all-rounders that if they don't bowl when they're bowling first, when they go on to bat, they're completely different players,” Rahane said.

Also Read: