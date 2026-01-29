Sophie Molineux announced as Australia women's new all-format captain Star Australia women's all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been named as the side's new all-format captain ahead of the multi-format series against India women. She will begin her captaincy assignment by leading her side in the upcoming T20I series.

New Delhi:

Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced that 28-year-old bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux will be the new all-format captain of the Australia women’s side. Molineux will be succeeding Alyssa Healy in the role. She will captain the side for the first time in the T20I leg of the upcoming multi-format series against India.

It is worth noting that India women will be travelling to Australia for a three-game T20I series, a three-game ODI series, and one Test match. The T20Is will be played on February 15, 19, and 21. The ODI games will be played on February 24 and 27 and March 1. Furthermore, the Test match will be held from March 6.

With Molineux being the new captain, she will look to put in her best performance and lead her side to a win in the series. The 28-year-old was promoted to skipper ahead of Tahlia McGrath, who is the vice captain. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was also being discussed as a potential captaincy candidate. However, she will be the second vice-captain under Molineux, alongside McGrath. It is worth noting that Molineux will lead Australia in the T20I leg of the series against India, she will then hand over the reins to a retiring Healy who will lead Australia in the ODIs and the only Test.

Molineux opens up after being named Australia women’s skipper

After being announced as the new all-format captain for Australia women, Sophie Molineux took centre stage and talked about how big of an honour it is for her to be elevated to the role.

"It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who's had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We've got a really strong group with plenty of natural leaders, alongside a lot of exciting talent coming through, and I'm really looking forward to working together as we keep evolving and pushing ourselves to the next level, while staying true to the identity that makes this team so special,” she added.

