Bangladesh, Netherlands qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England Bangladesh and Netherlands qualified for the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England after Super Six wins in Nepal. Bangladesh maintained their perfect record and Netherlands earned a maiden World Cup berth following a DLS victory over USA.

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have booked their spots at the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup following commanding displays at the qualifying tournament in Nepal. The victories mark a historic achievement for the Netherlands, who will make their debut in the main event, while Bangladesh continue their consistent presence in the tournament since hosting it in 2014.

Both teams secured their World Cup berths during the Super Six stage, with Bangladesh defeating Thailand and the Netherlands overcoming the USA. Bangladesh entered the Super Sixes undefeated and faced a testing start against Thailand in Mulpani.

They lost opener Dilara Akter on the very first ball and Sharmin Akhter in the second over, putting early pressure on the batting line-up. Wicketkeeper-batter Juairiya Ferdous and Sobhana Mostary then combined to steady the innings, each scoring half-centuries.

The pair added 110 runs for the third wicket, with Ferdous making 56 off 45 balls and Mostary reaching 59 in 42. After both batters fell in quick succession, Bangladesh still managed to post 165 for 8. In response, fast bowler Marufa Akter claimed 3 for 25, supported by two-wicket hauls from Ritu Moni and Shorna Akter, helping Bangladesh secure a 39-run win.

Netherlands beat USA to progress for first time

The Netherlands faced the USA at Kirtipur, with rain playing a role in the outcome. Batting first, the USA were restricted to 129 for 7 in 20 overs, as Hannah Landheer took 3 for 30 and Caroline de Lange 2 for 27. The Netherlands reached 90 for 2 in 12 overs, boosted by Heather Siegers’ 28 off 12 and an unbeaten 46 from Phebe Molkenboer. When rain interrupted play, the DLS method confirmed a 21-run victory for the Dutch side.

With four of the six Super Six teams qualifying for the main tournament, Bangladesh and the Netherlands are already through. The remaining two spots are still open, with Scotland, Ireland, USA, and Thailand competing for the final places.

The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in England, will feature 12 teams for the first time, expanding the tournament and providing an opportunity for emerging sides like the Netherlands to make their mark on the global stage.