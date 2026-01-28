Undefeated Australia storm into U19 World Cup 2026 semifinals after beating West Indies Australia defeated West Indies in their last Super Six match to make their way into the semifinals of the U19 World Cup 2026. Australia are the defending champions of the World Cup.

New Delhi:

Australia have made it to the semifinals of the U19 World Cup 2026 after defeating West Indies in their last Super Six match in Group 1 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Led by a hundred from Oliver Peake and a four-wicket haul from Charles Lachmund, the Aussies defeated the Windies by 22 runs in a high-scoring affair.

Captain Peake smashed 109 from 117 balls, while opener Nitesh Samuel scored 56 from 74 deliveries as the Aussies made 314/7 in their 50 overs. The other opener, Will Malajczuk, who slammed the fastest U19 World Cup hundred earlier in the tournament, made a 30-ball 48.

While the openers provided a 73-run stand, Peake carried the things ahead as he stood tall. He manoeuvred the play extremely well as he guided the innings. His stroke-filled knock was laced with nine fours and one six.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Alex Lee Young scored 45 from 47 deliveries, and Jayden Draper made 29 from 23 balls to provide a strong finish.

West Indies gave Australia a scare as they came close to hunting the total down. There were contributions left, right and centre from the Windies batters, who scored 292/9 but ended up 22 runs short of the target.

Opener Zachary Carter made 64 from 42 balls, wicketkeeper batter Jewel Andrew scored 44 from 38 deliveries. Captain Joshua Dorne kept his team in the hunt with his anchoring knock of 62 from 97 balls, while Kunal Tilokani and Jonathan van Lange also contributed well, but their efforts went in vain.

With this win, the Aussies have made it to the semifinals of the tournament. They are the first ones to reach the last four and will await their opponent from Group 2.

Australia U19's Playing XI: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund

West Indies U19's Playing XI: Tanez Francis, Zachary Carter, Jewel Andrew(w), Joshua Dorne(c), Kunal Tilokani, Jonathan van Lange, Shaquan Belle, Vitel Lawes, RJai Gittens, Jakeem Pollard, Micah McKenzie