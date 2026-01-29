Bangladesh's shooting delegation set to travel to India for Asian Air Gun Championship amid T20 WC controversy The Bangladesh government has approved its shooting delegation to travel to India for the upcoming Asian Air Gun Championship that is slated to be held from February 2-14 despite the ongoing controversy around the T20 World Cup 2026.

The Bangladesh government has authorised its shooters to travel to India for next month's Asian Air Gun Championship. It is worth noting that the tournament will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Range from February 2 to 14. With the country approving its shooting delegation to travel to India, the Bangladesh government’s double standards have come to the forefront.

It is interesting to note that the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board), on the government's directions, refused permission for the national cricket team to travel to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The marquee tournament is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka and will begin on February 7.

Notably, for the Asian Air Gun Championship, 17 countries will be participating, having sent more than 300 shooters for the tournament. Bangladesh will be fielding two field shooters who will compete in a total of three events.

The shooting delegation from Bangladesh will comprise shooter Robiul Islam and coach Sharmin Aktar. The development was confirmed by the General Secretary of the Bangladesh Shooting Federation, Aleya Ferdousi.

Bangladesh was removed from the T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking of the T20 World Cup 2026, due to the political tensions between India and Bangladesh, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the new season.

The same did not sit well with the BCB, and the board wrote to the ICC, refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. After a few weeks, the ICC made the decision to remove Bangladesh from the World Cup and replace them with Scotland instead.

