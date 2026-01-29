Caught on cam: Driver burnt alive in horrific collision on National Highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Kolkata's Kamal Sheikh, behind the wheel of the container truck, was trapped and burnt alive in the raging inferno. The second driver leaped to safety just before flames overtook everything, as thick smoke choked the highway, stopping traffic and shocking bystanders.

Kakinada:

A tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed one life when a container truck driver was burnt alive following a head-on collision between two trucks on the National Highway on Thursday (January 29). The shocking incident in Kathipudi area was captured on CCTV, highlighting the dangers of sudden maneuvers on busy highways. While one driver escaped unharmed, the blaze destroyed the front sections of both vehicles.

The collision: Sudden U-turn triggers disaster

The mishap occurred around dawn on the Kathipudi stretch of National Highway. One truck abruptly attempted a U-turn, slamming into an oncoming container heading from Vijayawada. The impact was catastrophic- sparks ignited fuel, and flames erupted instantly, ravaging the front cabins of both trucks.

Driver trapped in inferno; one escapes

Kamal Sheikh, a Kolkata resident driving the container truck, was trapped inside and burnt alive amid the intense fire. The other driver managed to jump out safely before the blaze spread. Thick smoke billowed across the highway, halting traffic and drawing horrified onlookers.

Swift response: Firefighters battle flames

Police and fire tenders rushed to the scene upon alerts. Firefighters doused the fire after a fierce battle, preventing further spread. Both trucks' front ends were gutted, but the highway was cleared by towing the wreckage aside and diverting traffic.

Investigation underway amid safety calls

Kakinada Police registered a case and launched a probe into the cause, focusing on the U-turn violation. CCTV footage will aid reconstruction. This incident underscores the need for stricter enforcement against abrupt turns on NHs, especially for heavy vehicles.