Australia women announce squads for multi-format India series, Healy set to feature in final assignment

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format series between Australia women and India women. The Women in Blue will be touring Australia for three T20Is, three ODIs, and an only Test match. It is worth noting that the T20Is will be played on February 15, 19, and 21. The ODI games will be played on February 24 and 27 and March 1. Furthermore, the Test match will be held from March 6.

It is worth noting that all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been announced as Australia women’s new all-format captain as Cricket Australia came forward and announced Australia women’s squad for the upcoming series. Molineux will begin her captaincy stint with the T20I leg of the series but will hand over the captaincy to Alyssa Healy for the three ODIs and one Test before she retires.

The T20I squad will feature the likes of Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, and Beth Mooney. At the same time, the ODI and Test squad will see the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Lucy Hamilton in the mix.

Shawn Flegler speaks up on Sophie Molineux’s captaincy appointment

With the squad announced, national selector Shawn Flegler took centre stage and talked about the appointment of Molineux as the new skipper.

"We will continue to manage Sophie's workload, prioritising key tournaments and major international series following injury challenges in recent seasons," Flegler was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Tahlia McGrath remains vice-captain, recognising her significant leadership contribution under Alyssa Healy. Tahlia has acted as stand-in captain on 16 occasions across formats, providing consistency and stability,” he added.

Australia T20I squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux (capt), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt , Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia ODI squad: Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (capt), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia Test squad: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alyssa Healy (capt), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

