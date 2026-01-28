Aaron Jones charged for breaching CWI, ICC's anti-corruption code, handed immediate ban USA batter Aaron Jones has been suspended after being charged by the ICC with five anti-corruption breaches linked mainly to the Bim10 league, ruling him out of World Cup selection as a wider investigation continues.

New Delhi:

USA batter Aaron Jones has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket after being charged by the International Cricket Council with multiple violations of its Anti-Corruption Code. The 31-year-old has been handed an immediate ban from playing, with the ICC confirming that he has 14 days to formally respond to the allegations.

The development comes at a sensitive time for USA Cricket, with Jones currently part of a training group in Sri Lanka preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Although the USA squad for the global tournament has not yet been finalised, selectors were expected to choose 15 players from the 18-member camp. Jones’ suspension makes him ineligible for selection.

According to the ICC, the charges primarily stem from Jones’ involvement in the 2023–24 Bim10 tournament in Barbados, which falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies. In addition to those allegations, two charges relate to international fixtures governed by the ICC’s own code.

The ICC outlined the charges as follows:

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code - Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code - Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code - Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code - Obstructing the ACU's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Jones’ cricketing career

In its statement, the ICC added that the case involving Jones is “part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course.”

Jones has been a key figure in USA cricket since making his international debut in 2019. He has represented the national side in 52 ODIs and 48 T20Is. His standout performances came during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, where he struck a match-winning 94 off 40 balls against Canada and followed it up with an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls in a landmark victory over Pakistan.

Beyond international cricket, Jones has featured in several franchise leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League, Major League Cricket, and the Bangladesh Premier League. He has not appeared in an international match since April 2025.