Shivam Dube equals Rohit Sharma in elite list with squashbuckling knock against New Zealand in fourth T20I Star India all-rounder Shivam Dube took centre stage and equalled former India T20I batter Rohit Sharma's tally in an elite list with 28 runs in the 12th over of the second innings of the fourth T20I against New Zealand.

Visakhapatnam:

The fourth T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand saw the visitors register a brilliant victory. The two sides locked horns at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on January 28. The game saw New Zealand coming in to bat first and posting a total of 215 runs on the board.

The visitors then managed to limit the Indian team to a score of 165 runs, helping themselves to a 50-run win, registering their first victory against the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20I series. Despite India’s loss in the game, the performance of all-rounder Shivam Dube stood out.

Batting in the middle order, Dube amassed 65 runs in 23 deliveries as he attempted to bring the hosts closer to a win. It is also worth noting that with three sixes and two fours in the 12th over, Dube also equalled Rohit Sharma’s tally of the third most runs in an over scored by an Indian in T20I cricket.

Both Rohit and Dube have now scored 28 runs in an over for India in T20I cricket. Sanju Samson holds the second place in the list with 30 runs to his name, with Yuvraj Singh sitting in first place with 36 runs to his name, which he achieved when he hit six sixes against England in 2007.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke up after the loss

With India having lost the fourth T20I, the side’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance.

"We purposely played six batters. Wanted to have five bowlers and challenge ourselves. We wanted to play the players who were part of the World Cup squad; otherwise, we would have played other players. We have been batting well batting first,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

