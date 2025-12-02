Redmi 15C 5G camera specs confirmed ahead of India launch: Full features revealed Redmi 15C 5G is set to launch in India on December 3, and Xiaomi has now confirmed its dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The device will come with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a Dimensity 6300 chipset, HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Redmi 15C 5G is set to launch tomorrow in India, and Xiaomi has confirmed one of the most important features of the phone – the camera. The company has updated the Amazon microsite for the device, which indicates that the budget 5G smartphone will boast a 50-megapixel dual rear AI camera setup, similar to the global variant launched earlier this year.

The teaser further confirms that the handset will sport a square-shaped camera module placed at the top-left corner of the back panel.

50MP AI camera and long battery life highlight the package

According to Redmi, the 15C 5G will come with a 50-megapixel main shooter, which is further supported by a secondary lens, claiming it to be a better AI photography camera. As per the international variant, the handset comes with a similar combination, indicating that the global variants seem to be the same.

The company has also unleashed the battery details, claiming it has an impressive performance. The device is backed by a 6000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver more than a day of battery life in a single charge, with binge-watching, calling, social media surfing, and even taking video conferencing (all mixed).

This positions the Redmi 15C 5G as a strong contender for heavy multimedia and everyday use.

Dimensity chipset, 120Hz display, and HyperOS 2 software

It will ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is capable of handling daily tasks with some light gaming and reliable 5G connectivity. The handset will run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15; it will be among the first batch of budget phones in the country, promising the latest Android experience out of the box.

Xiaomi has further teased some AI-based features, like Circle to Search. The company will be adding a number of advanced tools to the affordable segment, making the device stand out in the crowd.

It features a large 6.9-inch display with an Adaptive Sync 120Hz refresh rate on the front that is promised to offer smooth scrolling and an overall enhanced viewing experience. The screen also carries TUV Rheinland certification, promising better eye comfort for long hours of usage.

Colours, storage and expected price in India