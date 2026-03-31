Trump poised to end Iran war even if Strait of Hormuz remains closed, claims report

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering wrapping up the military campaign in Iran within four to six weeks, even if the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, he has told aides that the conflict may wind down soon, with the focus shifting towards diplomatic negotiations to reopen the waterway.

The President is said to believe that key operational targets have already been achieved, including weakening Iran's naval strength and missile systems, the report stated. Officials quoted in the report noted that Washington could still claim success by meeting its "core" objectives without launching a prolonged clearance mission in the congested maritime zone. Trump also argued that the closure is mainly affecting Asian and European markets, adding that the US is no longer heavily dependent on energy from West Asia.

Even as discussions about ending the conflict gain momentum, global markets continue to feel the strain. Crude prices have climbed beyond USD 100 per barrel and concerns are rising over shortages of fertilisers and other critical goods.

Diplomatic engagement highlighted as tankers begin moving

The White House stated that the recent movement of a limited number of tankers through the Strait is the result of direct and indirect talks between the US and Iran. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed suggestions that Tehran was selectively allowing ships to pass, insisting, "That's not something we support, and I would reject that they are cherry-picking." She added that ongoing diplomacy under Trump’s leadership made the tanker movement possible. On Sunday, Trump said Iran allowed 20 vessels to sail through the strait as a "sign of respect", viewing the gesture as a positive shift after weeks of tensions.

Tehran approves toll plan and tightens control

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Security Committee has cleared the "Strait of Hormuz Management Plan", reported state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. The proposal outlines a toll system for ships, enhanced security measures, cooperation with Oman, and a ban on the passage of American and Israeli vessels. The plan also restricts entry for ships belonging to countries involved in unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The move signals Tehran's intent to formalise its authority over one of the world’s most important oil transit routes amid its ongoing confrontation with the United States and Israel.

US military presence expands despite exit signals

In an apparent contradiction to talk of an early exit, US military deployments in the region continue to rise. The arrival of the USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, along with considerations to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division and up to 10,000 additional troops, underline the complexity of Washington's evolving strategy. Trump has alternated between warning Iran of strikes on civilian infrastructure and referring to the conflict as a "lovely stay" and an "excursion", adding to the uncertainty around the US endgame.

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