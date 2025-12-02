Poco C85 5G coming to India soon: Key specs, design and features revealed ahead of launch Poco has officially teased the India launch of the Poco C85 5G. The phone will be available via Flipkart and is confirmed to feature a 50MP AI rear camera. Recent Google Play Console listings have revealed its likely specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, Android 16, and more.

New Delhi:

Poco is preparing to come up with a new 5G budget smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming handset will be called C85 5G, as the company already teased the handset on X (formerly known as Twitter) and confirmed that it will be available exclusively via Flipkart. A dedicated microsite is already live, which shows the design and camera setup of the phone. It is confirmed that the device will arrive in at least a purple colour variant, which suggests a colourful entry into the budget 5G segment.

Flipkart's availability and camera features revealed

According to Poco, the upcoming Poco C85 5G will have a dual rear camera setup within a square module that sits at the top-left corner of the back panel. The primary sensor is likely to be a 50-megapixel AI camera, which should enhance low-light performance and portrait shots.

While the company hasn't revealed full specifications of the phone, the teaser confirms that the phone will have a heavy emphasis on camera quality and stylish design, two areas where Poco's C-series attempts to succeed.

Google Play Console Listing Reveals Key Specs

Ahead of its official launch, Poco C85 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console with model number 2508CPC2BI. The listing reveals that the Indian variant may be codenamed “tornado”

The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. This SoC includes:

Two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.20GHz

Six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2.00GHz

The listing further reveals that the upcoming handset might come with 4GB of RAM, may run on Android 16 OS, and will have a 720×1600 pixel display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. As per the photo shared by POCO, the phone will have the power and volume buttons placed on the right panel of the device, followed by standard design language.

The global variant gives more hints

The Poco C85 launched globally earlier this year (2025), featuring a 6.9-inch display and powered by a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra processor. Although the Indian variant might differ from that variant which was launched in the global market, as per the specifications which were available in the international market, it hints at a strong indication of the design direction of Poco.

More details, including pricing, RAM and storage variants and the exact date of official launch, should come out in the following days.