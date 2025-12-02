OnePlus Pad Go 2 to launch in India on December 17 with Dimensity 7300, 5G and Stylus support: Full details OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will launch in India on December 17 alongside the OnePlus 15R. The tablet will feature a 12.1-inch 2.8K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 5G support, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and stylus compatibility.

New Delhi:

OnePlus is all set for another big launch in India. The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be coming to India on December 17. The tablet will arrive in the country, along with the upcoming OnePlus 15R smartphone. Now, ahead of the official announcement, the device has surfaced online via the FCC and Geekbench.

With an upgraded display, 5G connectivity, a self-developed multitasking system, and a new MediaTek processor, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is positioned to offer a premium yet accessible tablet experience for entertainment, productivity, and learning.

Display: 12.1-inch 2.8K display with Stylus support

This has, in fact, been confirmed by OnePlus: the Pad Go 2 will have a 12.1-inch 2.8K panel with 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and 284 ppi pixel density. OnePlus has also added TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification, which reduces blue light exposure to make the screen easier on the eyes during long usage.

The tablet also supports the company's stylus, OnePlus Stylo, which lets users write, draw, take notes, or sketch with better precision.

Processor: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been spotted on the FCC and Geekbench as the OnePlus OPD2504, listing a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. As is well known, the mid-range 5G processor brings more effective performance when multitasking, streaming, and gaming. This tablet would run on 8GB of RAM and have 256GB of internal storage. 5G support is a sure thing.

Open Canvas system for enhanced multitasking

OnePlus highlighted that it has included its self-developed Open Canvas system, touted as one of the best multitasking features for tablet users. In it, apps float, resize easily, and run side by side effortlessly, making productivity much easier on a big screen.

User interface: OxygenOS 16 is based on Android 16 OS

According to the reports, the Pad Go 2 will run OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, ensuring smoother UI transitions, improved privacy controls, and better app optimisation.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad Go 2: Expected

Display: It comes with a 12.1-inch display with 2.8K resolution, 900 nits, and Dolby Vision

Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM: It runs on 8GB RAM

Storage: It comes with onboard 256GB storage space

OS: The phone is powered by OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16 OS)

Colours: The tablet will be available in two options- Shadow Black and Purple

Connectivity: It comes with 5G support

Though the above details are on the basis of speculation, and anything will only be unleashed when the company launches the device on December 17, so stay tuned!