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Iran war LIVE: Iran launches new wave of missiles against Israel; sirens sound in Bahrain, Kuwait

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Iran war: Amid rising tensions in the ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and postponed planned attacks on Iranian energy facilities by five days.

A flash from an explosion is seen during an Israeli strike targeting a building in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs
A flash from an explosion is seen during an Israeli strike targeting a building in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs Image Source : AP
Tehran:

As the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States enters its 25th day, the situation remains tense with continuing attacks and counterattacks between the two sides. Amid the escalating hostilities, attacks have been reported on natural gas infrastructure, including a gas pipeline supplying the Khorramshahr Power Plant in Isfahan. Airstrikes were carried out at both locations; however, neither Israel nor the United States has officially claimed responsibility for the strikes.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has claimed that dialogue is ongoing with a "respected" leader within Iran, and has also extended the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz by another five days. However, Iran has rejected Trump's claim, stating that he is spreading "fake news" and that absolutely no such dialogue has taken place.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also clarified his intentions, saying that attacks on Iran and Lebanon will continue. He spoke to US President Trump, who told him that "there is a chance" to leverage battlefield gains into an agreement that realizes the war's objectives. Netanyahu's comments came after Trump announced that he was holding talks with Tehran about ending the war.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on the Iran War.

 

Live updates :Iran war

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  • 8:29 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian academic, 2 children killed in US-Israeli strike: Report

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  • 8:27 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Japan to release national oil reserves from Thursday

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  • 7:48 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
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    Iraqi paramilitary says commander killed in airstrike

    A commander in the Popular Mobilization Forces, Saad Dawai al-Baiji, was killed along with several others in an airstrike that targeted its command headquarters in the western province of Anbar, the Shiite group said in a statement early Tuesday. The PMF, which is formally placed under the control of the Iraqi military but in practice still operates with significant autonomy, accused the US of carrying out the strike.

     

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel says new wave of missiles launched from Iran

    The Israeli military says more missiles have been launched from Iran towards Israel’s territory. In a statement, the military said air defence systems are operating to intercept the attack.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kuwait power lines hit by air defense shrapnel, causing outages

    Kuwait's energy ministry said early Tuesday that seven high-voltage power lines were damaged by shrapnel from air defense operations, causing partial outages in several areas. Crews are working to restore electricity, the statement added.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Saudi Arabia destroys drones in its oil-rich area

    Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said early Tuesday that it destroyed at least 19 drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bahrain activates missile alert sirens

    Bahrain activated its missile alert sirens early Tuesday as Kuwait said its air defenses were trying to shoot down incoming fire.

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Mar 24, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian report claims energy infrastructure damage in strikes

    A semiofficial Iranian news agency close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported early Tuesday that two energy sites had been struck by airstrikes. The report by the Fars news agency appeared timed to call into question comments by US President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline for Tehran to halt its attacks that have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. Trump had threatened to strike Iranian power plants. Fars claimed an attack struck natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan, while another "targeted" a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant. Neither Israel nor the US had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don't always acknowledge their attacks. It also wasn't immediately clear if those sites had been specifically targeted or damaged in strikes hitting other sites in the area.

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