Iran war LIVE: Iran launches new wave of missiles against Israel; sirens sound in Bahrain, Kuwait

Tehran:

As the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States enters its 25th day, the situation remains tense with continuing attacks and counterattacks between the two sides. Amid the escalating hostilities, attacks have been reported on natural gas infrastructure, including a gas pipeline supplying the Khorramshahr Power Plant in Isfahan. Airstrikes were carried out at both locations; however, neither Israel nor the United States has officially claimed responsibility for the strikes.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has claimed that dialogue is ongoing with a "respected" leader within Iran, and has also extended the deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz by another five days. However, Iran has rejected Trump's claim, stating that he is spreading "fake news" and that absolutely no such dialogue has taken place.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also clarified his intentions, saying that attacks on Iran and Lebanon will continue. He spoke to US President Trump, who told him that "there is a chance" to leverage battlefield gains into an agreement that realizes the war's objectives. Netanyahu's comments came after Trump announced that he was holding talks with Tehran about ending the war.

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