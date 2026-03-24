Air India Group scales up West Asia operations, to operate over two dozen flights today | Details here

New Delhi:

Amid the tense situation in the Middle East, Air India said that it will operate 24 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region even as several routes remain suspended. In a press statement, the airline noted that services will be jointly operated by Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express, which will run regular flights to Jeddah and Muscat along with additional non-scheduled services to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Both carriers will continue operating their scheduled flights to and from Jeddah, amounting to ten movements between India and Saudi Arabia. Air India said it will run one return service from Delhi and two from Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode. The budget carrier will also operate four scheduled flights to Muscat from Delhi and Mumbai.

Additional non-scheduled UAE flights planned

The group announced ten non-scheduled flights for UAE routes depending on slot availability and local conditions. In Dubai, there are no regular scheduled flights at present but ad hoc services by both airlines continue to Delhi. In Abu Dhabi, only ad hoc flights by Air India Express are being operated to Delhi, Kozhikode and Mumbai. Notably, all flights to Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Al Ain remain suspended.

Operations status across other gulf destinations

In Oman, regular services continue in Muscat while all flights to Salalah are on hold. In Saudi Arabia, scheduled operations in Jeddah are active but all flights to Riyadh and Dammam are suspended. There are no scheduled or ad hoc services for Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait City and Tel Aviv. The airline clarified that all long-haul flights operated by Air India to North America, Europe, Australia and other global destinations continue as per schedule.

Flexible rebooking and refund options for passengers

As per details, passengers booked on suspended routes can rebook their travel for a later date at no extra cost or opt for a full refund. Air India customers can submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the official website or contact the 24x7 customer care numbers. For Air India Express passengers, those travelling from the UAE can rebook on any available additional commercial flight to India without extra charges. Bookings can also be managed through the AI-powered digital assistant Tia on WhatsApp. According to the statement, the Air India Group said it is assessing opportunities to operate more ad hoc flights to and from West Asia, subject to regulatory approvals and operational feasibility.

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