Air India introduces new fitness policy for cabin crew, BMI standards linked to rosters and pay

New Delhi:

Air India is set to implement a new health and fitness compliance policy for its cabin crew starting May 1. The move will link crew eligibility for flying schedules and pay to their Body Mass Index (BMI) and functional fitness assessments. Those who do not meet the standards may face derostering or even temporary loss of pay. The airline has defined the “normal” BMI range for crew members as 18 to 24.9. BMI readings below or above this range will trigger additional evaluations and possible consequences.

Here’s everything you need to know about the policy

Underweight (BMI below 18): Crew members may still fly if they pass a medical evaluation and functional fitness test.

Overweight (BMI 25–29.9): Considered acceptable only if the crew clears the functional assessment. Failure could lead to derostering and loss of pay.

Obese (BMI 30 and above): Immediate derostering and loss of pay. Crew must meet the required BMI within a set period to resume flying.

Crew members categorised as underweight or overweight will need to undergo a functional assessment. Those who fail the assessment will not be allowed to operate flights until they meet the required standards.

Air India’s objective

In a communication to staff, the airline said the policy aims to raise awareness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to familiarise crew with the process of staying within appropriate weight categories. “The initial launch is designed to help crew understand the requirements before we introduce enhanced fitness standards,” the airline added.

Who will be affected?

The policy will apply to both active cabin crew and those in training. Officials noted that corrective action will be strictly enforced for those in the obese category who fail to meet the BMI standards. This initiative comes as Air India continues its restructuring following its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022 and the gradual phasing out of a portion of its legacy workforce over the past four years.