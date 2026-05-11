AIADMK stares at split as 30 MLAs back Shanmugam as party's floor leader, want EPS to step down

Chennai:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is staring at another split in the aftermath of its unimpressive performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, as a majority of party MLAs have questioned the leadership former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS among his supporters.

The rebellion against Palaniswami, who is AIADMK's general secretary, is led by former minister SP Velumani. The group demands that Palaniswami must quit from his position to pave the way for new leadership. They have also a letter to protem Speaker MV Karuppaiah that CV Shanmugam is recognised as the floor leader of the AIADMK.

Sources, cited by news agency PTI, have said that Velumani has a backing of around 30 out of party's 47 MLAs, while only 17 legislators are supporting Palaniswami. They even said that Velumani's group is interested in giving at least outside support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), while the other faction has opposed the idea.

"There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK," said former AIADMK leader KC Palanisamy was quoted by PTI as saying.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu, AIADMK - a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - contested on 167 out of 234 assembly seats, but managed to win just 47 of them. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the party's vote share was 21.21 per cent.

In the backdrop of this, calls to make a leadership change are being made. But if the faction led by Velumani manages to get backing of two-third of the MLAs, then it would be able to claim that it is the 'real' AIADMK. Also, if the group decides to merge with the TVK, it would be able to evade the anti-defection law.

The party's internal turmoil, though, emerged at a tough period for the AIADMK, which had successive electoral defeats, including the 2019 parliament election, the 2021 Assembly election, the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and the 2021 Assembly election. In addition, the party also lost the Erode by-election in 2025.

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