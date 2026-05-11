Cracks in AIADMK? Palaniswami faces revolt as senior leaders push for leadership overhaul

Chennai:

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is facing the heat after party's disappointing performance in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, with party MLAs and leaders making calls for his resignation from his position.

Sources, cited by news agency PTI, have said leaders and former ministers such as C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani have openly shown their reservations against Palaniswami's leadership and didn't even attend a meeting that was chaired by him recently. Calls are also being made to extend support to Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

"There is a clear split within the party. Many MLAs want a change in leadership. If Palaniswami continues as a leader, there is a possibility of some MLAs extending support to the TVK," said former AIADMK leader KC Palanisamy, adding that Palaniswami should "voluntarily step down" from the party's top post.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls, the AIADMK's performance remained unimpressive, as the party won just 47 seats. Coincidently, this is not the first time when Palaniswami's leadership is being questioned. Even before the elections, many had made calls for a leadership change in the party.

AIADMK MLAs arrive reach Tamil Nadu Assembly in two factions

Amid this, newly-elected MLAs of AIADMK on Monday were also seen arriving to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in two groups, which further fueled speculations of a rift in the party. One of the groups had leaders like Palaniswami, KP Munusamy and Thalavai N Sundaram, while the other included Velumani and Dr C Vijayabaskar.

However, AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya denied rumours of discontent in the party and maintained that it is functioning smoothly. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, Subaya remarked that no one has the power to "break" the AIADMK, while urging media not to over-interrogate the matter.

"Everything is going well within the party. No one can break the party," Subaya, a former Tamil Nadu minister, was quoted by PTI as saying. "Everything is going well within the party. There is no such thing as dissatisfaction."

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