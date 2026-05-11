Gulf crisis: Rajnath Singh convenes meet to review energy security after PM Modi's 'save oil' appeal

New Delhi:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday convened the 5th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) to assess potential risks to global energy supply chains and ensure uninterrupted domestic availability of essential commodities amid unrest in the Middle East.

This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people to use oil wisely and focus on saving foreign reserves of the country.

The Defence Minister said the government was taking all required steps to safeguard the nation’s energy and supply security during a period of global uncertainty.

“The 5th meeting of IGoM was held today to review the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia. The Government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has been doing commendable work in ensuring supplies of all essential commodities,” Singh posted on X.

“I urge the people to remain calm and avoid any kind of panic as the government is taking concrete steps to prevent shortages or disruptions in supply chains. PM Shri Modi’s appeal for collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges is going to be a significant step towards self-reliance and ensuring energy security. It is PM’s broader message about conservation during a difficult global period,” he added.

PM Modi's appeal to people amid Middle East crisis

Addressing a large gathering in Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the global supply chain remains under pressure and warned that the situation could create further economic challenges for countries dependent on imports. He stressed that India does not have vast oil reserves of its own, making it important for people to use petrol and diesel carefully.

"When the supply chain continues to be in crisis, no matter what measures we take, the difficulties only increase," PM Modi said. "Therefore, now we must fight unitedly, keeping the country and Mother India first. We must remember that patriotism is not just about dying for the country. Living for the country and fulfilling our duties to the country is also patriotism."

PM Modi encouraged people to adopt practical measures to reduce fuel usage. He suggested greater use of car-pooling and metro rail services in cities where such facilities are available. He also said the country should continue promoting electric vehicles.

He further advised businesses and individuals to prefer railway services for courier transportation wherever possible.

Referring to the practices adopted during the Covid 19 pandemic, PM Modi urged companies and institutions to once again encourage remote working and digital communication.

"During COVID-19 pandemic, facilities like work from home, online meetings, video conferencing were used. Today, we should start using them again. Work from home, online meetings, video conferencing must be prioritised again," PM Modi said, while urging people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for a year.

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