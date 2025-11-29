Samsung green lines issue is back! Users claim issue started after update Several Samsung smartphone users are reporting green line issues after recent software updates. Many claim service centers are demanding high repair charges, even for relatively new devices, leaving customers frustrated. Samsung has not yet issued an official statement.

New Delhi:

This year, the ‘green line’ display issue is once again increasing in Samsung devices. Users across India have complained that the problem began after installing a recent software update. Several users on social media platforms shared images of their phones showing one or several green lines appearing on their screens, and some said their touchscreens have failed.

This is not the first time Samsung's display has shown the issue. The company had earlier run a free screen replacement campaign to address similar complaints, but that programme ended in September 2025.

Service centres charge high replacement fees

There is a growing frustration among users about the issue, with many complaining that Samsung service centres are seeking huge charges for replacing displays. A user on X, @dbabuadvocate, claims his Galaxy Note 20 Ultra developed 8–9 green lines immediately after an update.

The service centre in Agra reportedly quoted a repair cost of between Rs 21,000 and Rs 25,000.

One user claimed that his Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S21 FE suffer from power-related failures, for which repair charges are close to Rs 16,000. The devices are reportedly no longer covered under warranty, having crossed three years of usage. Another user claims that he was asked to pay Rs 11,000 for a display replacement.

Problems even with newer devices

The problem does not seem to be confined to only older sets. This correspondent reported finding a touchscreen malfunction in his Samsung smartphone, just two months old. Despite two visits to the service centre and repeated instructions to keep updating the software, the problem persists.

A review of the pattern of complaints discloses that service centres make one feel unsupported, as many have said their staff aren't helpful or cooperative.

Samsung is yet to issue an official response to the reported ‘Green Line’ issue

As we write, the number of complaints continues to rise. Samsung has not yet released any official statement regarding the issue currently (by the time of writing), but we are expecting it to be addressed soon. Users have been avidly tagging the company on X (formerly known as Twitter) in various posts highlighting the issue and demanding clarity,y and urging the company to resolve the issue.

The frustration among users is rising as the repair costs are higher for the premium Samsung devices, but many customers have been calling for a renewed free-screen replacement programme or a software fix that addresses the problem without additional charges.