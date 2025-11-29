Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme C81 launching soon: Details leaked A new leak reveals storage variants and colour options for the upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme C81 smartphones. The 16 Pro+ 5G may launch in four configurations and three colours, while the C81 could arrive as a budget 4G phone with two variants.

New Delhi:

Realme, one of the leading smartphone companies, seems to be renewing its number series portfolio in the Indian market. As per the details, there are two smartphones which have surfaced online. As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme C81 may soon arrive in the country (timeline unspecified). These devices, bearing model numbers RMX5131 and RMX5388, respectively, will cater to different segments, the former positioned in the mid-premium 5G space and the latter in the affordable 4G segment.

The company recently launched the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition in India, and the new leak suggests the brand is now preparing for its next wave of releases.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G: Four variants

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G might come with up to four RAM and storage variants. The base variant would likely offer 8GB RAM + 128GB internal memory.

Other variants could include:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

A high-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

The tipster also suggests that Realme will sell the smartphone in three colour options: Master Grey, Master Gold and Camellia Pink. These hues indicate a more premium design language on the Pro+ model, keeping up with recent offerings from the company.

Realme C81 is likely to launch in two budget variants

The Realme C81 is expected to arrive as an affordable 4G handset alongside the 16 Pro+ 5G. If the leak proves to be correct, the handsets may be offered in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants.

The phone may arrive in Storm Black and Glacier Blue colour options, which could also continue into other Asian markets.

Expected successors to the Realme 15 series

The Realme 16 lineup would serve as a successor to the currently available Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G models.