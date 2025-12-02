Google's Gemini could soon be updated with ChatGPT-style projects feature: Report Google is developing a new ‘Projects’ feature for Gemini, mirroring the Projects tool introduced by OpenAI in late 2024. This upcoming feature will allow users to create separate, topic-based spaces inside the Gemini app, enabling multiple linked conversations within a single organised workspace.

New Delhi:

Google is reportedly working on bringing a new feature called Projects to Gemini. According to the report, the feature bears a similar name and functionality to the Projects feature of OpenAI that was released back in December 2024. It can best be described as a partitioned or sandboxed space within the app wherein users can initiate several chats that relate to a single topic. As of now, the feature is said to be under development. Anytime soon, it is likely to be released to users. Several new options in Gemini's version of Projects have been revealed ahead of the release.

Google could soon bring ChatGPT's projects to Gemini users

According to the Android Authority report, the Mountain View-based tech giant has been working on this feature for quite some time but the latest beta build of the Google app, version 16.48.54.sa.arm64, finally reveals the interface and several capabilities of Projects. As mentioned above, despite being hidden within the code, the feature is currently not available to any user, including beta testers.

Stay organised with Projects

The publication found the feature and was able to turn it on during an APK teardown process. However, it is not usable as there is no activation from the server side. Based on the screenshots shared, the introduction window of the feature comes with the title “Stay organised with Projects,” and it mentions several features, such as isolating chats based on a topic, setting focus area of the project to help Gemini align with it, and the ability to upload files in order to build the context for the topic.

According to the report, a user opening Projects in Gemini for the first time will be asked to select a name. Following that, the user will be taken to the main interface, where sources and focus can be added. The focus area can be understood as a sort of guideline or instructions for how Gemini is supposed to behave. In laying down the goals, the user can dictate the scope and requirements of the project.

However, Android Authority also found that there's one big caveat: users are limited to a maximum of only 10 file uploads per Project. While not clear as to whether this limit varies for the paid subscribers of Pro and Ultra tier, this may affect the feature's usability, particularly with the more complex tasks. Apart from that, the users reportedly can view their projects in the side panel and can even pin the Projects they use frequently. Notably, the information listed here has come from an APK teardown, and Google has not announced it officially. Till it is released, it is better to take this development with a pinch of salt.