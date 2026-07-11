Dhamaal 4 leads July 10 box office while Lenin, Idhayam Murali post contrasting numbers

New Delhi:

The Indian box office saw a busy Friday with multiple films vying for audience attention across languages and genres. Comedy sequel Dhamaal 4 dominated the day's business with a strong opening, while Tamil releases Lenin and Idhayam Murali got off to contrasting starts. Disney's Moana (3D) also entered theatres, and I, Nobody continued its run with a steady second day.

Here's a look at how the latest releases fared at the domestic and worldwide box office, as per Sacnilk.

Dhamaal 4 records the biggest opening

Dhamaal 4 comfortably led the pack on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net in India on Day 1 after playing across 10,669 shows. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 16.50 crore.

The comedy also found support in overseas markets, where it grossed Rs 5 crore. With that, its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 21.50 crore on the very first day of release.

Lenin enjoys a respectable opening

Among the Tamil releases, Lenin posted a decent start by earning Rs 5.90 crore net in India on Day 1. The film was screened in 2,028 shows, while its India gross collection reached Rs 6.73 crore.

The film also added Rs 3 crore gross from international markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 9.73 crore.

Idhayam Murali begins on a modest note

Atharvaa's romantic comedy Idhayam Murali opened on a quieter note. The film collected Rs 1.90 crore net in India on its first day from 1,283 shows. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 2.19 crore. While the opening numbers were modest, the film has been receiving positive reactions on social media, which could help its weekend performance.

Moana (3D) and I, Nobody remain steady

Disney's Moana (3D) collected Rs 0.60 crore net on its opening day across 1,692 shows, taking its India gross collection to Rs 0.72 crore.

Meanwhile, I, Nobody held steady on Day 2. After earning Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, the film added Rs 2.22 crore net on Friday. The total net collection from India for the movie is now Rs 4.42 crore, whereas the total gross collection from India is Rs 5.13 crore, which implies that the movie has managed to keep up its pace despite new competition in the market.

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