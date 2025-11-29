Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ launched in India with 7040mAh battery at 22999 onwards Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India, offering a large 11-inch display, a big 7,040mAh battery, and up to 256GB of storage. It comes in Wi-Fi and 5G variants, featuring Android 16-based One UI 8, quad speakers, and DeX mode for seamless multitasking.

New Delhi:

While expanding its popular A-series tablet lineup, Samsung has now officially launched the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India. Coming after its launch in some global markets earlier this year, the tablet enters the fray as the premium sibling to the Galaxy Tab A11 with a larger display, more RAM and storage options, and a larger battery.

It comes in four variants, bundling two storage options with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular model variants with 5G. The colour options for the device are Grey and Silver.

Price and availability in India

Samsung has competitively priced the Galaxy Tab A11+. The price of the 6GB+128GB variant for Wi-Fi is Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 26,999 for Wi-Fi + 5G.

The higher 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the Wi-Fi and Rs. 32,999 for the Wi-Fi + 5G model.

All four variants are available for purchase on Samsung's official website.

Large 11-inch display, quad speakers, and smooth performance.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is fitted with an 11-inch TFT LCD display, up to 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience in browsing, streaming, and even gaming. It also has quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos to add that immersive audio touch.

The tablet runs on the MediaTek MT8775 processor, accompanied by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable via microSD. It comes with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and Samsung guarantees a whopping seven years of OS and security update support.

Cameras, DeX mode and productivity tools

This tablet carries an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for video calls.

A key feature is Samsung's DeX mode, which provides a PC-like interface when this tablet is connected with an external display and keyboard. It allows running multiple resizable windows, hence it is suitable for productivity tasks.

Battery, design and connectivity

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is powered by a 7,040mAh battery that also offers support for 25W fast charging.

It weighs 477g with Wi-Fi and 482g with Wi-Fi + cellular, with an IP52 rating that provides basic dust and splash resistance.