PM Modi calls India-New Zealand FTA 'historic milestone': 'Pact gives momentum to bilateral ties'

Auckland:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a historic milestone in bilateral ties, thanking New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for concluding the pact in a short span. He also held delegation level talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and both leaders vowed to strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi calls India-New Zealand FTA 'historic milestone'

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "...It gives me great pleasure that an Indian Prime Minister has visited New Zealand after 40 years; by organizing an event in your economic capital, you have created an opportunity to infuse new strength into the relationship between India and New Zealand. I am deeply grateful. Witnessing the affection the people of New Zealand hold for India is a deeply moving experience that touches my heart, and for that, too, I am very thankful to you. This marks a historic milestone in our relationship, one that revitalizes our ties and reaffirms our commitment to friendship. When you visited India, the FTA process began; the way all of New Zealand united to bring the FTA to fruition in such a short time, perhaps a global first for such a swift success, is remarkable. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to your leadership, your government, and your team for this achievement."

This milestone will inspire us to move forward with greater energy: PM Modi

He added, "You visited India last year during the festival of Holi. Your visit added new colours to our relationship, much like the colours of Holi... Today, we are binding our relationship together through a Strategic Partnership. This milestone will inspire us to move forward with greater energy and confidence. Excellency, our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners. It is a match made for each other. Furthermore, our close cooperation as two maritime nations lends new strength to the Indo-Pacific, and our relationship can infuse fresh energy into achieving our shared goals of peace. I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our bilateral ties and enhance our joint contribution to global peace, stability, and security; we can act as a catalyst for peace, advocating for peace and working towards global well-being through peace."

Speaking on the occasion, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said, "It is a pleasure and honour to host you here today. It's a truly historic event, you and I have talked about last night, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. This visit is also a significant milestone in the New Zealand-India relationship. When I visited (India) last year, you welcomed me and my delegation with great warmth and tremendous generosity, and I'm therefore delighted to welcome you here. Thank you for the relationship and thank you for what you've put into it personally."

We've made tremendous progress in short period: Luxon

He added, "I think we've made tremendous progress in a very short period of time on the trade agenda. But today's focus is about more than just the FTA. It's about where we go to next in this relationship and how we broaden that out. I know we have very proud to announce that we will be forming a strategic partnership which will give the relationship more framework and breadth for us to continue to expand as we go forward from here..."

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi describes his visit to New Zealand as 'historic'

On Friday, shortly after arriving in Auckland, PM Modi described his visit as "historic." In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport and highlighted that this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

"Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades," he wrote.

Sharing visuals of his arrival, PM Modi expressed optimism regarding his talks with PM Luxon on the bilateral partnership and his upcoming community address.

"Look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," he added.

PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon.

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