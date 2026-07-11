Delhi's Red Fort receives bomb threat; police declare call a hoax after thorough investigation

New Delhi:

Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday received a bomb threat and the caller threatened the Mumbai Police control room. The Mumbai Police control room relayed the threat information to Delhi Police control room and the Delhi Police control room informed the North District Police. However, after investigation, North District Police declared the call a hoax.

“A call was received at Mumbai Police control room threatening to blow up Red Fort in Delhi. The information was shared by Mumbai Police control room with Delhi Police control room. The information was then received by North District Police in Delhi and upon investigation, it was found to be a hoax call,” Delhi Police said.

Earlier, Red Fort and Delhi secretariat received bomb threats

Earlier in the day, the Red Fort and the Delhi secretariat received bomb threats, prompting security agencies to launch search operations. As per the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. “The fire department received the call at 12 noon, after which teams were sent to the spot. Nothing has been found yet,” officials said.

Earlier, bomb threat emails were also received at two schools in the national capital, triggering immediate search operations.The Delhi Fire Service stated that security agencies, including police and bomb disposal squads, have been conducting thorough searches at both school premises. Officials confirmed that nothing suspicious has been detected during the search operations.

Red Fort blast: NIA files forensic report

In another development, the National Investigation Agency earlier this week filed a forensic report regarding the 11 people who were killed in the Red Fort area car bomb explosion last year, court sources told PTI.



The report was filed before Special Judge Pitambar Dutt, who will now scrutinise the report and pass further orders regarding the same, the sources said. They said that the court, meanwhile, extended the judicial custody of nine accused persons till July 13.



Earlier, on May 14, the NIA had filed a 7,500-page chargesheet in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against three more

Last month, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more persons, including an absconding paediatrician identified as a founding member of a terror module, for involvement in the vehicle-borne bomb blast. This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, which includes prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi, driver of the explosive-laden car who died in the blast.

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