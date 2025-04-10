Red Fort, Jama Masjid receive bomb threat, police say nothing suspicious found during check Delhi Fire Services said that a hoax bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid prompted the security agencies to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday.

The historic Red Fort and Jama Masjid received bomb threat call on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, nothing suspicious was found during the check and the call was declared a hoax.

The official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police in a statement said the bomb disposal teams and the CISF thoroughly checked the entire premises on receiving the call but nothing suspicious was found. It was a hoax call, they said.