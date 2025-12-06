'Not even half of Ashwin': Mohammad Kaif slams India all-rounder ahead of third ODI against South Africa Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif came forward and talked about the role that Washington Sundar fills in the Indian side ahead of the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to take on South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between the two sides. Both teams will lock horns in the series decider at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

It is worth noting that while India managed to win the first ODI in Ranchi, South Africa registered a thrilling victory in the second ODI in Raipur, levelling the series. Where many performances from the India players came under heat, many talked about the performance of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and talked about how the BCCI’s management needs to discuss what Sundar’s role is in the team.

"The management can answer what Washington's role is. He is not even half of Ashwin if we talk about skills as a spinner. Even in Tests and ODIs, under different captains, not one but all of them have not given him full overs. When the game is tight, they go to Jadeja and Kuldeep. There is no trust that he can pick wickets at any stage, like how it is with Kuldeep. He will have to work a lot on his bowling," Mohammad Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

Kaif urged the management to let Sundar focus on one thing

Furthermore, Kaif called for more clarity on the role of Washington Sundar in the team, stating that focusing on one aspect of his game would do him a lot of good.

"First of all, his wicket-taking ability is less, and now you want Sundar to bat and are just putting more pressure on him. It is like he is neither a bowler nor a batter. Make him do one thing and give him a clear role. He can play the role of Axar in batting in the middle. That is fine. But his main role is bowling. Batting is a bonus. But if his bowling gets bad, which is evident as they are not giving overs, he will go further behind in bowling. He will have to work on his skills and variations as a bowler. If he wants to play longer for India, he has to improve his bowling," he added.

