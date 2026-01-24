Mouni Roy alleges on-stage harassment by elderly men during Haryana event: 'I'm humiliated, traumatised' Actress Mouni Roy alleged on-stage harassment during a recent Haryana event, saying elderly men "touched her waist" and "made lewd gestures." The incident left her humiliated and traumatised.

New Delhi:

Actress Mouni Roy has alleged that she was harassed on stage during a recent event in Haryana, leaving her deeply disturbed by the incident. Speaking about the incident, she said she was shocked and disappointed, adding, "We are their guests and they harass us like this."

She further shared that while she was walking towards the stage, "uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures." This incident left her 'humiliated' and 'traumatised'.

Mouni Roy alleges on-stage harassment at Haryana event'

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, Mouni Roy talked about an incident and wrote, "Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures (sic).” When she objected, she was reportedly met with hostility. "Didn't like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand’ (sic)."

She further added, "On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front (sic)."

Despite being shaken by the incident, Roy finished her performance and spoke about the risks for other women in the industry, saying, "If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. Im humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @IMOUNIROY)Screengrab taken from Mouni Roy's Instagram stories.

In another Instagram story, Mouni Roy revealed that these men were filming from a low angle since the stage was elevated, writing, "Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused em. I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. O never put up anything negative i go through. But this. Have no words. Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk (sic)."

Mouni Roy's work front

On the work front, the 40-year-old actress Mouni Roy was last seen in horror comedy film, The Bhootnii opposite Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Singh. She was also featured in action thriller Salakaar alongside Naveen Kasturia and others.

