Maatrubhumi song from Battle of Galwan out: Salman Khan blends family moments with love for the nation The first song from Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, Maatrubhumi, was released by the makers on January 24, 2026. The track is sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot.

The much-awaited song Maatrubhumi from the Salman Khan's upcmong film Battle of Galwan is finally out. This also marks the first track from the war drama film. It is sung by renowned singers Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Master Mani Dharamkot, with music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

In the song, Salman Khan is seen sharing family moments while reflecting the spirit of dedication and love for the nation, giving viewers a heartfelt portrayal of heroism.

Maatrubhumi song from Battle of Galwan is out

YouTube's logline reads, "Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan is a tribute to the nation and to everyone who puts the country before themselves. With music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Maatrubhumi carries the weight of the story it represents (sic)."

Watch Maatrubhumi song below:

The lyrics of the song were penned by Sameer Anjaan, while the music was arranged and produced by Meghdeep Bose.

