Battle of Galwan teaser: Here's how fans are reacting to Salman Khan's war-drama film The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan was released on December 27, 2025, and fans have been praising it on social media. Let's take a look at what the internet thinks of it

New Delhi:

The official teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film Battle of Galwan was released by the makers on December 27, coinciding with the superstar's 60th birthday. Since its release, fans have wasted no time sharing their views on social media.

The war-drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, features Chitrangda Singh in a lead role. For the unversed, the film is set to be released in theatres on April 17, 2026. Let's take a look at how fans are reacting to the teaser.

Fans react to Battle of Galwan teaser

Social media users and Salman Khan's fans praised the teaser of Battle of Galwan, highlighting its background music, dialogues, and performances. One user wrote, "'Maut se kya darna, use to aana hi hai' – Battle of Galwan teaser hits hard because the story is real. Courage, sacrifice, and Bharat first. Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan (sic)." Another user wrote, "Bhai is back (sic)."

Users also praised the collaboration between Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan. One YouTube user commented, "Salman + Himesh Reshammiya = Music on Fire (sic)." "Background music is pure goosebumps (sic)," one comment read. They also appreciated the dialogues, writing, "Goosebumps line in Bhaijaan's voice: Birsa Munda Ki Jai, Bajrangbali Ki Jai, Bharat Mata Ki Jai (sic)."

Take a look at some other reactions on X here.

Battle of Galwan: Teaser

YouTube's logline reads, "At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains,Courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons. Are you ready to witness this tale of courage? Battle Of Galwan Teaser Out Now Releasing in Cinemas, 17th April 2026 (sic)."

Battle of Galwan: Story and production details

The Bollywood movie Battle of Galwan showcases the events of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, where 200 Indian soldiers bravely stood their ground against 1,200 Chinese troops in the Galwan region. It is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films (SKF). It is written by Shiv Aroor, Chintan Gandhi and Suresh Nair.

