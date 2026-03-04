Indian airlines to operate 58 more flights today to evacuate citizens amid West Asia conflict: Government

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday reported that Indian carriers operated 24 flights in West Asia despite the ongoing conflict in the region. The ministry said that 58 more flights are planned for Wednesday, with IndiGo operating 30 flights and Air India and Air India Express operating 23.

The ministry added that airlines are making “calibrated adjustments” to schedules, using alternative routes to avoid restricted airspace and ensure safe travel for passengers.

Impact of US-Israel strikes on Iran

The resumption of flights comes days after US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly killed 47 Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The attacks have heightened tensions across West Asia, prompting many airlines to cancel or suspend flights in the affected areas.

As of 3 March, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers had been cancelled due to airspace restrictions. MoCA said the government is taking special steps to help Indians stranded in West Asia, including deploying extra flights where needed and coordinating with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad.

On Tuesday, Air India operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi, bringing back 149 stranded passengers. Tourists from Telangana, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh stuck in Bahrain have sought government assistance to return safely.

PM Modi keeping in touch with West Asian leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in touch with leaders across West Asia, raising concerns about the safety of Indian citizens and condemning attacks that have escalated the regional conflict. On Wednesday, PM Modi spoke with the Sultan of Oman and the Crown Prince of Kuwait, following earlier calls with leaders of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan.