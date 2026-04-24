RCB vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play?

Bengaluru:

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led side has kicked off their season remarkably well, winning four out of their six matches so far in the competition. They have played a fearless brand of cricket with the bat and among bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have done a remarkable job as RCB once again look the favourites to progress to the final.

However, in their last game against Delhi Capitals, the batting order struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking and that affected the overall performance, as RCB suffered a six-wicket defeat. The form of some of the key batters has dropped in the last few games and that needs to change immediately, as the team can’t bring their guard down. They have been a force to be reckoned with in the middle, but need to be more consistent there.

Their opponent on Friday, Gujarat, are seventh on the points table, with three wins and the same number of defeats. For years now, their middle order has been a big concern and the pattern didn’t change in 2026. On top of that, opener Sai Sudharsan is struggling with his form. Their bowling unit, in the meantime, has done a fantastic job, with Kagiso Rabada leading the charge. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been extremely effective and will be key against RCB.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been pretty balanced this season. Earlier, the ground used to be a paradise for the batters, but in recent times, it has assisted the bowlers, particularly spinners. It’s a 180-190 ground these days. Meanwhile, bowling first is ideal as chasing is relatively easier under lights.

These two teams faced each other five times in the history of the IPL and in every game, the chasing team has won. When it comes to head-to-head, RCB hold a 3-2 lead.

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