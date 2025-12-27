Salman Khan shares the 'Battle of Galwan' teaser on his 60th birthday | Watch In the Battle Of Galwan, Salman Khan will be seen playing the role of an Indian army officer with controlled intensity and ferocity.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of his 60th birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the incredible teaser of his much-awaited flick, Battle of Galwan. For his fans, it is far more than Salman Khan's birthday surprise, and this teaser is in itself an homage to the unflinching soldiers of India.

Salman Khan comes up with one of his most authoritative roles to date as he portrays an Indian army officer with controlled intensity and ferocity. His rugged look, controlled aggression, and intense stare convey more than words as he delivers with his unblinking stare that directly confronts the viewer towards the end.

How is the Battle of Galwan teaser?

The teaser is hard-hitting when it comes to its gritty and raw visuals, capturing the unyielding nature of the terrain and the realities of high-altitude warfare.

But what adds an edge to the teaser is the voiceover of Stebin Ben, which pierces through the silence. Equally complementing the same is the background score, which is done by Himesh Reshammiya, adding to the rawness of the visuals.

Watch the teaser here:

Battle of Galwan plot

According to the makers, the Battle of Galwan is not just an ordinary war movie; it is, in fact, a reality check that reminds us of the price we have to pay during every conflict, the bravery that lies in every person standing guard at the frontline, as well as that timeless fact that 'valour dies never, but peace is always the victory itself'.

Battle of Galwan makers and cast

Under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is termed as a 'unflinching depiction of valour, sacrifice, and tenacity.' Apart from Salman Khan, the movie stars Chitrangda Singh, with production by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

The movie will release in theatres on April 17, 2025

Also Read: Box office report [December 26]: Dhurandhar moves past 1000 crore mark, Avatar: Fire And Ash scripts history