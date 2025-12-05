FIFA honours Donald Trump with first-ever peace prize award at World Cup 2026 draw FIFA today honoured US President Donald Trump with the first-ever peace prize award at the World Cup 2026 draw that took place in Washington.

Washington:

FIFA today honoured US President Donald Trump with the first-ever peace prize award at the World Cup 2026 draw. The event took place at the concert hall of the Kennedy Centre on Friday and amidst the excitement around the final draw for the mega event, Trump walked away with the prize and the glory. FIFA awarded a peace prize "to recognise the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace." Trump received a massive trophy, a medal and a certificate from the FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he became the first ever winner of the peace prize.

"We want to see hope, we want to see unity, we want to see a future. This is what we want to see from a leader, and you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize. You can always count on my support to help you make peace around the world. Thank you, Mr President," Gianni said at the event.

The event was also attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Truly one of the great honours of my life, says Trump

Donald Trump was honoured to win the first-ever peace prize award and reiterated his role in stopping multiple wars across the world. He also claimed that he ended a few wars even before they started. In the end, Trump also thanked his family and the First Lady, Melania.

"This is truly one of the great honors of my life. Beyond awards... we saved millions and millions of lives. So many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases just before they started. It was going to be bad, but we got it done," Trump said.

