How many runs does Steve Smith need to surpass Joe Root on most runs in Test history list? Joe Root and Steve Smith are among the two best batters in Test cricket at the moment. Root is currently the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket and is running behind Sachin Tendulkar. Meanwhile, Steve Smith is behind Root on the list. How many runs does he need?

New Delhi:

Steve Smith and Joe Root are currently in action in the ongoing Ashes series. Both of them are among the best batters to have ever featured in the longest format of the game. Root is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket and is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's world record in this aspect. He is 2232 runs away from surpassing Sachin on the list. But how many runs does Steve Smith need to surpass Root? Among active players, only Root has scored more runs than Smith in Tests.

Smith has so far amassed 10557 runs in 121 Test matches at an impeccable average of 55.85 with as many as 36 centuries and 44 fifties to his name. As for Root, after his unbeaten 138-run knock in the day-night Test, he has taken his tally to 13689 runs in 160 Tests at an average of 51.46 with 40 centuries and 66 fifties.

Smith has played 40 Tests fewer than Root and is 3132 runs away from surpassing the latter on the list of players with the most runs in Test cricket. Overall, Smith is the 13th highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game and at the age of 36, looks unlikely to break Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Given his fitness and form, Smith is very likely to play for three-four years more if he wishes to and can go past Root, in case he hangs up his boots in the next couple of years. It won't be easy for the current Australian Test captain as Root is in amazing form at the moment and is scoring runs for fun.

Most runs in Test cricket history (Stats included till end of Day 2 in 2nd Ashes Test)

Players Runs scored Sachin Tendulkar 15921 Joe Root 13689 Ricky Ponting 13378 Jacques Kallis 13289 Rahul Dravid 13288 Alastair Cook 12472 Kumar Sangakkara 12400 Brian Lara 11953 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11867 Mahela Jayawardene 11814 Allan Border 11174 Steve Waugh 10927 Steve Smith 10557*

Can Steve Smith surpass Root on the list of most Test centuries?

This is certainly a possibility as Steve Smith not much behind than Root, having already notched up 36 tons in the longest format of the game. On the other hand, Root has scored 40 tons in the whites for England. He needs only 12 centuries to break Tendulkar's world record and is still unknown if he will be able to score those many tons. However, to not let Smith surpass him, the former England skipper will certainly have to up the ante and increase the gap between them.