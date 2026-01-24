Trump aide signals possible India tariff cut by 25%, says 'Russian oil purchases have collapsed' In August 2025, during a period when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on several countries, duties on Indian imports were doubled to 50%. Trump had linked this move directly to India’s energy ties with Russia.

New Delhi:

A senior official from the Donald Trump-led administration has indicated that Washington may consider reducing the steep tariffs imposed on Indian imports. This comes amid the ongoing trade negotiations between India and the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent while speaking in an interview with Politico said the administration could look at lowering the existing 50% tariffs, suggesting there is now a possible path toward easing trade restrictions on New Delhi.

Russian oil purchases at the centre of the issue

The high tariffs were imposed last year after the US accused India of continuing large-scale purchases of Russian oil. According to Bessent, that situation has changed. He claimed that Indian refineries have significantly reduced their purchases of Russian oil, which, according to the US, has met one of Washington’s key concerns.

‘This is a success,’ says Bessent

Bessent said the US decision to impose tariffs had worked as intended. “We put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. And the Indian purchases, by their refineries, of Russian oil have collapsed. That is a success,” he said. While the tariffs remain in place for now, Bessent suggested they may not last forever. “The tariffs are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off,” he added.

The Trump tariff war

In August 2025, during a period when the Trump administration imposed tariffs on several countries, duties on Indian imports were doubled to 50%. Trump had linked this move directly to India’s energy ties with Russia. Bessent’s comments appear more optimistic compared to recent remarks by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick had claimed that a potential trade deal failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not personally call Donald Trump.

India strongly rejected this claim. Soon after, fresh hope emerged when the new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, confirmed that trade negotiations were still ongoing. Despite repeated claims by US leaders, India has never officially confirmed that it has reduced or stopped buying Russian oil.

Trump had earlier said India had “largely stopped” such purchases, calling PM Modi a close friend. However, New Delhi dismissed similar claims made in October 2025, stating that no such assurance was ever given.

