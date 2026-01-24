Indian-origin man kills wife, three relatives in US; children found hiding in closet | 10 Points

A bone-chilling incident has been reported in Georgia of the United States (US) where a 51-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead his wife and three of her relatives over a family dispute, said officials on Saturday (local time). The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, was arrested shortly from the residence in Lawrenceville city after the incident on Friday.
Notably, Kumar killed his wife and the relatives when three children, aged seven, 10 and 12, were inside the house and hiding in a closet. The eldest among them called the police, which later led to Kumar's arrest. The incident is "definitely a tragic situation – four people dying at the same time, especially with children in the home, is very, very tragic", said Gwinnett county police corporal Angela Carter.
Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:
- The victim have been identified as Meemu Dogra (43) and the relatives Gourav Cumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37) and Harish Chander (38).
- According to the police, Kumar and Dogra had an argument recently after which they, along with their 12-year-old child, travelled to their relative's residence on Brook Ivy Court. There, he shot the three.
- After initial reports of shooting, officers were dispatched at around 2.30 am to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city, the police said.
- It added that the couple's child had called the police on 911 and informed about the incident. All the three children have escaped unhurt, the police added.
- The police said it is not clear why the argument broke out between the and what led to the incident, adding that all the three children were unharmed.
- "Upon arrival, officers located four deceased adults inside the home, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," the police said.
- Kumar has now been arrested, the police said, adding that he has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
- "At this time, there are no outstanding suspects. The motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic related," the police said in a statement.
- Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta has expressed grief over the incident and said it is providing all possible assistance to the bereaved family.
- "We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family," it posted on X (formerly Twitter).