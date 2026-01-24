Indian-origin man kills wife, three relatives in US; children found hiding in closet | 10 Points The accused killed his wife and the relatives when three children, aged seven, 10 and 12, were inside the house and hiding in a closet. The eldest among them called the police, which later led to the accused's arrest.

A bone-chilling incident has been reported in Georgia of the United States (US) where a 51-year-old Indian man allegedly shot dead his wife and three of her relatives over a family dispute, said officials on Saturday (local time). The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, was arrested shortly from the residence in Lawrenceville city after the incident on Friday.

Notably, Kumar killed his wife and the relatives when three children, aged seven, 10 and 12, were inside the house and hiding in a closet. The eldest among them called the police, which later led to Kumar's arrest. The incident is "definitely a tragic situation – four people dying at the same time, especially with children in the home, is very, very tragic", said Gwinnett county police corporal Angela Carter.

