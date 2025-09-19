US: Indian techie shot dead by California Police, family appeals for help from EAM Jaishankar Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesperson and local political leader Amjed Ullah Khan echoed the family’s plea, urging the Indian govt to intervene swiftly. Nizamuddin, who had earned his MS degree in US before starting his career in California, now leaves behind grieving loved ones calling for justice.

California:

A 29-year-old Indian software professional, Mohammed Nizamuddin, hailing from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, was fatally shot by police in Santa Clara, California, earlier this month. The shooting took place on September 3 after an altercation reportedly broke out between Nizamuddin and his roommate. According to Santa Clara Police, officers responded to a call around 6:18 am and found the suspect armed with a knife, allegedly threatening his roommate. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Nizamuddin succumbed to his injuries.

Family’s shock and allegations

Back home in India, Nizamuddin’s family expressed deep anguish, claiming they were informed of his death much later, on September 18 (Thursday). His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, alleged racial bias in the killing and said the fight with the roommate was over a trivial issue. In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, he pleaded for assistance in bringing his son’s body back to Mahabubnagar. The family also sought the Indian government’s intervention in uncovering the exact circumstances of the incident.

Police statement on the shooting

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan issued a statement defending the officers’ actions, stating that the situation had escalated into violence before police arrived. Officers said Nizamuddin was holding a knife and appeared ready to attack again, leaving them with no choice but to open fire. Two knives were recovered at the scene, and Nizamuddin’s roommate, who sustained injuries, is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Morgan emphasised that the intervention “prevented further harm and saved at least one life.”

Diplomatic and community response

Local political leader Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), amplified the family’s appeal and pressed the Indian government for urgent action. Nizamuddin, who had completed his MS in the US before working in California, leaves behind grieving relatives demanding both justice and assistance in repatriating his remains.