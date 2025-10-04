Telangana student, part-time worker at gas station, shot dead in US The student was identified as 25-year-old Chandrashekar Pole, who used to work as a part-time worker at the gas station in Dallas.

Dallas:

An Indian student, hailing from Telangana's Hyderabad, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a gas station in Dallas, the United States (US), on Friday (local time). The student was identified as 25-year-old Chandrashekar Pole, who used to work as a part-time worker at the gas station in Dallas.

Pole, a resident of Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Nagar, had completed his graduation in Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). Later, he moved to the US for higher studies. The incident has left his family members shocked.

As per the initial reports, Pole was shot twice in chest, and he succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital. The Dallas Police has arrested one of the suspects and further investigation is underway.

Telangana CM expresses grief

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X (which was formerly called Twitter), the Congress chief minister said his government stands with Pole's family, adding that it will provide all the necessary assistance to bring the mortal remains of the 25-year-old back to Hyderabad.

"The death of Pole Chandrasekhar, a student from LB Nagar, in a shooting incident by miscreants in America has caused deep shock and grief," he posted in Telugu. "I pray to God that his soul may find peace and express my profound condolences to his family members."