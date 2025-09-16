'Was completely preventable if....': US Homeland Security on Indian man's beheading in Texas A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was brutally killed in front of his wife and teenage son after a dispute over a washing machine in Texas, US. The deceased has been identified as Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka.

Washington:

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) condemned the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamalliah in Texas, stating that the incident could have been completely prevented if the "criminal illegal alien" had not been released by the Joe Biden administration.

In a post on social media X, the US DHS stated that the incident highlighted why illegal aliens were being removed to third countries and no longer being allowed to stay in America.

Gruesome, savage slaying: DHS on brutal murder of Indian national

"This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victims' head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration since Cuba would not take him back.

This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries. President Trump and @Sec_Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or CECOT," the post read.

Time for being soft on illegal immigrants over: Trump

Earlier, Trump said he was aware of the "terrible reports" about the killing of Chandra Nagamalliah, whom he described as a "well-respected person in Dallas."

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country."

Trump assured that Martinez will face the full force of the law. "This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree," he said. He added, “Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch."

Trump also criticised the previous administration for releasing Martinez despite his violent history. "This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country," Trump said.

Indian man beheaded in Texas

A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Nagamalliah, was beheaded in front of his wife and son in Texas following a dispute over a washing machine. The incident took place at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. The suspect, a co-worker with a criminal record, has been arrested and charged with capital murder, police said.

Surveillance footage revealed that 37-year-old Cobos-Martinez picked up a machete and attacked Nagamallaiah. The victim ran towards the motel office where his wife and 18-year-old son were present, but the attacker followed and carried out the assault despite their desperate attempts to stop him

