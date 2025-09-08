Haryana Man shot dead in US' California for objecting to public urination near workplace Kapil’s family has been completely devastated over his death. He is survived by his parents and two sisters—one of whom is married. His father is a farmer, who owns a small piece of land in the village.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old man from Barah Kalan Village in Haryana's Jind district was shot dead in USA California. According to the deceased’s family, the incident occurred when the victim tried to stop a local man from urinating on the roadside near the store where he had been working.

The village head, Suresh Kumar Gautam, shared on Monday that the young man, Kapil, had gone to the US around three years ago and was working as a security guard at the store, as per PTI.

“While Kapil was on duty, he saw a man urinating on the road outside the store where he worked and objected to it. The man had an argument with him and the accused then took out a gun and shot him dead. Later, Kapil's family received information about the incident,” the village headman apprised the news agency over phone.

Family seeks help from Centre, state government

Kapil’s family has been completely devastated over his death. He is survived by his parents and two sisters—one of whom is married. His father is a farmer, who owns a small piece of land in the village.

Suresh Kumar Gautam also urged the centre as well as the state government to assist in bringing Kapil’s mortal remains back to India.

4 missing members of Indian-origin family found dead in US

In another incident, four Indian-origin family members from New York, who went missing en route to a spiritual site in West Virginia, were found dead in August.

The victims — Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84) — had been traveling from Buffalo to Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia. Authorities reported they were last seen driving a lime green 2009 Toyota Camry.

"Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty has confirmed that the four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. The victims have been identified as Dr. Kishore Divan, Mrs. Asha Divan, Mr. Shailesh Divan, and Mrs. Gita Divan," the Sheriff's office posted on Facebook.