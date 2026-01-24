Bangladesh officially removed from T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland replaced them in Group C Bangladesh have been officially replaced by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup after the ICC confirmed the decision on January 24. Scotland, ranked highest among non-qualifying teams, will take Bangladesh’s place in Group C, maintaining tournament logistics and schedule.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh have been officially removed from the tournament after the ICC confirmed Scotland as their replacement, following internal deliberations held in Dubai. The decision was communicated to the Bangladesh Cricket Board through formal correspondence sent on Saturday, January 24.

The meeting, chaired by ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Friday, focused on determining Bangladesh’s status amid uncertainty over its participation. Before the final ruling, Bangladesh attempted to escalate the issue by requesting intervention from the ICC’s dispute resolution committee. However, the committee clarified it had no authority to review or overturn the governing body’s decision, allowing the ICC’s determination to stand.

“An e-mail was sent last evening to Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman, intimating him that his board didn't get back to ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken,” an ICC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The BCB did a press conference in Dhaka before officially intimating the global body which is a violation of protocol. They have been categorically told that they are being replaced," the source added.

ICC officials held multiple meetings with the BCB and also included other member boards in the conversation. However, the BCB clarified that the team would not be travelling to India, citing security concerns during the T20 World Cup.

With no options left, ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland, with the tournament set to begin in less than 15 days. The European team will simply be swapped with Bangladesh’s schedule and will be placed in Group C for the preliminary stage of the competition, facing West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 in Kolkata, before heading west to play Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

Why was Scotland picked for T20 World Cup over other teams?

Scotland are the most practical choice because they sit highest in the ICC T20I rankings among teams not already qualified, giving the decision a clear performance-based justification. Their recent consistency against full-member nations strengthens the case that they can compete credibly at World Cup level.

Logistically, Scotland can step in without disrupting group balance or scheduling, which is crucial so close to the tournament. Selecting Scotland also avoids reopening qualification pathways or political debates, allowing the ICC to resolve the vacancy swiftly.