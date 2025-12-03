How many runs does Virat Kohli need to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in ODI history? Virat Kohli smacked back-to-back centuries against South Africa in the ongoing three-match ODI series. He has broken several of Sachin Tendulkar's records so far in ODIs, and is now chasing the biggest one of most runs in ODI cricket history.

Raipur:

Senior India batter Virat Kohli is currently enjoying a sensational run of form. After recording two consecutive ducks against Australia last month, doubts were raised about his future in international cricket. But he silenced critics in style during the third ODI in Sydney, where his unbeaten 74 guided India to a commanding nine-wicket victory. The lingering question, however, was whether he could sustain that momentum heading into the South Africa series.

Kohli not only maintained his rhythm but elevated his game further, smashing consecutive centuries in Ranchi and Raipur. He appeared relentless in both innings, with noticeable improvement in his strike rate as well. His trademark flair was on full display, and with these performances, the 37-year-old has not only reaffirmed his place in the team but also delivered a strong message to selectors that he is ready for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, following his 102-run knock in Raipur, Kohli has amassed 14492 runs in ODI cricket history. Currently, he is only 3934 runs behind the maestro Sachin Tendulkar, in the last of runs in ODIs. The Master Blaster, as he is popularly known, has scored 18426 runs.

Most runs in ODIs

Player Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 14492

India lost to South Africa in 2nd ODI

South Africa defeated India in the second ODI of the three-match series. Courtesy of Kohli and Gaikwad’s well-constructed hundreds, India posted 358 runs in the first innings. KL Rahul’s valuable knock of 66 runs helped India post a respectable total on the board, but it wasn’t defendable in the end.

Proteas opener Aiden Markram played a sensational knock of 110 runs to start the chase and that set the momentum for the other batters to come and capitalise. Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis played some brilliant cricket in the middle, scoring a half-century each and towards the end, Corbin Bosch played a fine knock to help South Africa win the match by four wickets.