Vaibhav Suryavanshi trumps legends to become most searched cricketer on Google in 2025 Vaibhav Suryavanshi enjoyed a great time on the field in 2025, thanks to Rajasthan Royals who identified his talent and gave him an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He hasn't looked back since then and has become the most searched cricketer on Google this year.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a household name in 2025 after becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the age of just 14. His fame shot up multifold after smashing a 35-ball century and since then, he hasn't looked back, scaling new heights on the field. However, even off the field, the prodigy has shattered a few records as 2025 turned out to be a breakthrough year for him. Accordingly, Suryavanshi has also become the most searched cricketer on Google in 2025.

Notably, the teenager is the only cricketer on the list of top 10 searched 'People' around the globe and is in sixth position. He has trumped legendary cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni who are generally among the trending cricketers. Moreover, the upcoming stars like Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill also don't feature despite sizzling on the field on multiple occasions.

Coming back to Suryavanshi, after starring in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, he also did well for India A and in age-group cricket. He is arguably the most talked about young batsman in Indian cricket at the moment. His exploits were not limited only to the IPL where he registered the fastest century by an Indian. He also smashed a 32-ball century against the UAE for India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently playing for Bihar in SMAT

For the unversed, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently playing for Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has already played multiple aggressive knocks. He is the leading run-scorer for Bihar in the tournament, having scored 186 runs in five matches so far at a strike rate of 175.47 with a century to his credit.

Moreover, the teenage prodigy is also set to lead India in the U19 Asia Cup later this month and will also face Pakistan U19 in the tournament. After a blockbuster year at the top level cricket, Vaibhav will be aiming to keep growing and learning next year.