Shashi Tharoor invited to President’s banquet for Vladimir Putin, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge excluded

New Delhi:

The Congress party has raised concerns after its national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were not invited to the state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan honouring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India, says report. In contrast, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, received an invitation to the event.

Invitation controversy and party reaction

Congress sources confirmed that neither Kharge nor Rahul Gandhi received an invite to the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. This has sparked criticism within the party, with claims of exclusion from an important diplomatic gathering.

In comparison, Shashi Tharoor, who chairs the parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs, was invited and confirmed his attendance. He expressed honour at the invitation but stated he was unaware of the criteria on which the invites were issued. Tharoor’s diplomatic background and involvement in foreign affairs likely influenced his inclusion.

Shashi Tharoor’s diplomatic role

Tharoor’s extensive diplomatic experience, including his tenure as a former United Nations under-secretary-general, aligns with his invitation to the banquet. He has played a significant role in India’s foreign policy discourse, particularly regarding ties with Russia.

Recently, Tharoor led a multi-party delegation to international capitals to advocate India’s stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, especially following 'Operation Sindoor'. He became a prominent voice articulating India’s position during diplomatic efforts after the Pahalgam attack.

Political positioning and statements

Despite internal opposition status, Tharoor has publicly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions. Earlier this year, he praised Modi’s energy and willingness to engage globally as vital assets for India. Tharoor also lauded the diplomatic outreach post-'Operation Sindoor' as an example of national unity and effective communication.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) further highlighted Tharoor’s views by sharing his article on social media, emphasising the lessons learned from India’s global diplomatic efforts following the operation. The exclusion of key Congress leaders from the banquet signals deepening political sensitivities during this high-profile diplomatic visit. The event underscores complex interactions between protocol, politics, and diplomatic representation in India’s evolving foreign relations.